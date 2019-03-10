William G. Bass was born in Canadian, Oklahoma on July 12, 1933. He passed away on March 3, 2019. He was a graduate of Tulare Western High School. He served in the Korean War with the U. S. Navy and worked in law enforcement for 25 years until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Lynn Bass, daughter Rosa Padilla, son-in-law Doug, grandkids Kyle & Kaitlyn, daughter Angelina Roman & brother Wayne Bass. A funeral service will be held at Faith Community Church of the Nazarene, 430 Peach Ave., Clovis, Ca 93612 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019