William Giles Freeman, a decorated William Giles Freeman, a decorated World War II veteran, successful businessman, and dedicated father, died peacefully Aug. 5, 2019 at the age of 95 in Fresno, CA. Known for his sense of humor and love of practical jokes, Bill liked fishing, traveling, playing bridge, and socializing with friends and family. Most of all, he counted himself lucky to have enjoyed two loving marriages to smart and beautiful women. Bill was born in 1924 in Fort Worth, TX, to Loran Giles Freeman and Daisy Noble Freeman. At age two, his family moved to Los Angeles, where they lived until Bill was a high school sophomore. They then moved to Fresno, where Bill lived most of his life. After graduating from St. John's Cathedral High School in 1942, Bill was drafted into the Army at age 18. He was one of the youngest in his crew when he served in the Army Air Force as a technical sergeant with the 484th Bombardment Group's 825th Squadron in the 15th Air Force as a radio operator and gunner on a B-24 Liberator. Like many who served during WWII, Bill did not discuss his military service until years later, and at times, his memories were emotional ones, especially of dangerous missions flown over Ploesti, Romania, and Wiener Neustadt, Austria. "We were just lucky to make it back home," he said. Bill often credited his survival to a great air crew and a lucky plane, which they dubbed "Ole Flutterbutt." Bill received the Army Air Medal for his "unfaltering courage" after completing 36 combat missions in the Mediterranean Theatre of Operations over North Africa and Italy. His crew also bombed enemy targets in France before and after D-Day. In honor of his role in the American military effort to liberate France, Bill was appointed a Chevalier, or Knight, of the Legion of Honor by then-French President Francois Hollande in 2014. In 1945, after completing 50 high altitude bombing missions, he was honorably discharged and he returned to Fresno to work for his father. He later started his own successful business, Automatic Music Systems, which provided music, pinball machines, and video games to businesses. Bill also was successful in love. He married Jean Victoria Yoksh in 1948, and the couple had four children. Bill believed in letting his children learn from their mistakes, even when he described these as "a dumbass thing to do." Despite his tough parenting approach, he also offered his kids love and support whenever they needed it. He and Jean were married 25 years when she died at age 45 from cancer in 1973. About a year later, Bill married his cousin's former wife, Barbara Jane Giles, a union that transformed her three daughters, his children's cousins, into their stepsisters. Bill and Barbara's marriage lasted 29 years until her death in 2003, also from cancer. Throughout his life, Bill considered himself a patriarch whose rules should be followed, yet he fell in love with strong women who challenged that notion again and again. In his later years, he lived at home until he broke a hip in January. The family would like to thank Nicole Morales, a dedicated Right at Home caregiver, who helped Bill for years. They also wish to thank the entire Station 5 nursing staff for the excellent and compassionate care he received at the California Armenian Home. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Jean; his beloved wife, Barbara; and by two other family members he cherished dearly, his son, Jim Freeman, and his stepdaughter, Linda Doris. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Jerry and Sheila Freeman, Clare Freeman, and Kathy Freeman and Jess Baker; his stepdaughters and their spouses: Leigh Ann Giles, and Nancy and Mike Doster; eight grandchildren: Lisa, Suzanne, Ryan, Jessica, Justin, Tracy, Elliott, and Ala; and nine great-grandchildren: Avery, Peyton, Isabelle, Mackenzie, Addison, Ashlynn, Mia, Chase, and Lacy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 19, followed by a luncheon reception at The Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church, 855 E. Floradora Ave. in Fresno. A brief ceremony will be held with Air Force honors the following day, Fri., Sept. 20, at 10:45 a.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., in Arvin, where his ashes will be interred. A luncheon will follow at Wool Growers Restaurant, 620 E. 19th St., Bakersfield. Remembrances may be made in his name to an organization he supported for many years, the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL, 36104. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 15, 2019

