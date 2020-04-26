Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Harold Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. William Harold Meyer, age 72, passed away on April 9, 2020. He was born in Atchison, Kansas, to Milton Albert Meyer and Clara Margaret Meyer. Growing up in Basehor, Kansas, he was the middle child of three having two sisters, Barbara Upton and Nancy Reese. Depending on how you knew him, he was best known as Hal, Doc, Dr. Meyer, Harold, Dad, and Grandpa/Papa Hal. Hal spent most of his younger days working on the farm and having good ol' boy fun through the Kansas countryside. Hal always had a love and passion for animals. As a child, he made sure to pack his pockets full of dog treats to give to his dogs, or any other dogs he encountered, as soon as he would get off the school bus. He always knew he wanted to help animals and found his calling as a veterinarian. Hal was accepted into the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University and graduated in 1971. While attending K-State, he met the love of his life, Diane. They were married in January 1969. After graduating Vet school, Hal and Diane set off to start their journey together. Eventually, they landed in Kingsburg, CA where they decided to put down their roots and established the Kingsburg Veterinary Clinic in 1973. Hal's passion for veterinary medicine was unmatched. The care and compassion he had for animals always made his work seem more like a hobby. Throughout his career, Hal worked and cared for both large and small animals all throughout the valley until he retired in 2013. If anyone knew how to work hard and still find a way to smile and laugh while doing so, it was Hal. Although a hard-worker, his fun-loving spirit still found time to run his bird dogs, ride horses, travel, fish, garden, attend concerts, give back to the community and spend time with his family. Hal made sure to live life to the fullest and never take anything for granted. In 2006, looking for a different kind of adventure, Hal accepted the invitation to go to Mongolia with some of the Kingsburg Young Life leaders. A trip that changed his life in a way he never expected. Over the 3 weeks there, he heard of having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and accepted Him as his Lord and Savior. Hal and Diane were blessed with two sons Gerrit and Trevor Meyer who they raised teaching them to always live by the golden rule "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you". This foundation they have provided will live on within generations of the Meyer family, as well as the community of Kingsburg and for all who were blessed to have known Hal. Hal is survived by his loving wife, Diane, of 51 years; son Gerrit Meyer and his wife, Kara; son Trevor Meyer and his wife, Vanessa; as well as 6 grandchildren. Hal will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A special thank you goes out from the Meyer family to Cedarbrook Memory Care, Right At Home, and Hinds Hospice for their role in Hal's life. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests remembrances be sent to: Gateway Center Dr. Clarksburg, MD 20871; Young Life, 1948 18 th Ave., Kingsburg, CA 93631; or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. As a child, he made sure to pack his pockets full of dog treats to give to his dogs, or any other dogs he encountered, as soon as he would get off the school bus. He always knew he wanted to help animals and found his calling as a veterinarian. Hal was accepted into the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University and graduated in 1971. While attending K-State, he met the love of his life, Diane. They were married in January 1969. After graduating Vet school, Hal and Diane set off to start their journey together. Eventually, they landed in Kingsburg, CA where they decided to put down their roots and established the Kingsburg Veterinary Clinic in 1973. Hal's passion for veterinary medicine was unmatched. The care and compassion he had for animals always made his work seem more like a hobby. Throughout his career, Hal worked and cared for both large and small animals all throughout the valley until he retired in 2013. If anyone knew how to work hard and still find a way to smile and laugh while doing so, it was Hal. Although a hard-worker, his fun-loving spirit still found time to run his bird dogs, ride horses, travel, fish, garden, attend concerts, give back to the community and spend time with his family. Hal made sure to live life to the fullest and never take anything for granted. In 2006, looking for a different kind of adventure, Hal accepted the invitation to go to Mongolia with some of the Kingsburg Young Life leaders. A trip that changed his life in a way he never expected. Over the 3 weeks there, he heard of having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and accepted Him as his Lord and Savior. Hal and Diane were blessed with two sons Gerrit and Trevor Meyer who they raised teaching them to always live by the golden rule "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you". This foundation they have provided will live on within generations of the Meyer family, as well as the community of Kingsburg and for all who were blessed to have known Hal. Hal is survived by his loving wife, Diane, of 51 years; son Gerrit Meyer and his wife, Kara; son Trevor Meyer and his wife, Vanessa; as well as 6 grandchildren. Hal will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A special thank you goes out from the Meyer family to Cedarbrook Memory Care, Right At Home, and Hinds Hospice for their role in Hal's life. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 