William F. "Bill" Head passed away on March 21, 2020 at the age of 87. He grew up in Bakersfield, CA and attend East Bakersfield High School. Bill then joined the US Air Force, serving four years during the Korean War. After discharge, he enrolled in Fresno State College, and graduated with his Master's Degree in Education. Bill spent 38 years in the field of education, and retired as a member of the faculty at CSUF in 1992. He spent several years as director of an international school in Mexico. Bill's first wife, Peggy Pitzer, died in 1981, and in 1994 he married Bette Hand. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bette, three children, Jan Hallam, Jody Smith, William R. Head, and three stepchildren, Shanti Wheeler, Peter Guillozet, and Nicole Deniston. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Bill's joy came from his family, writing, water coloring, traveling, storytelling and hiking.

Published in Fresno Bee on May 17, 2020.
