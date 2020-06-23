William Hoff

William "Buzz" Hoff of Fresno, CA. passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived by His wife of 50 years Nancy; children Jason, Michelle, and Matthew; his brothers Jerry and Bob; his grandchildren Julia and Anna; and his daughter-in-law Tashara. Open visitation for "Buzz" will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Whitehurst, Burns & Blair Funeral Home from 1:00pm-2:30pm. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Holy Rosary, Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered by visiting whitehurstsullivan.com Whitehurst Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home Fresno (559)227-4048.

