Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Schlichting. View Sign Service Information Service 1:30 PM The Terraces Theatre of San Joaquin Gardens 5555 N Fresno St. Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

William J Schlichting passed away August 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Bill lived in North Fork for 70+ years until recently moving to Fresno. After graduating from Sierra High school, Bill enlisted in the Navy and was a Korean Veteran. Once home from the Navy, Bill worked at the North Fork lumber mill. He met and married Shirley in 1956 and began working for North Fork School District shortly after their marriage. They had two daughters, Kathy (Hilton) and Julie, whom preceded him in death. Bill was and retired as the Supervisor of Transportation, Operations and Maintenance from North Fork/Chawanakee Unified School district. Bill was active in the Masonic Lodge #788 serving as Master five times. He also was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Scottish Rite, and the Shriners Bill will be remembered as a bus driver, hunter safety instructor, friend, hunting buddy and fishing partner to many. He will also be remembered as a great husband, father and Veteran. Bill was able to go on the Central Valley Honor Flight #14. He requested that remembrances be made to Central Valley Honor Flight c/o Central Valley Community Foundation 5260 N. Palm Ave. #122 Fresno, CA 93704 or http://www.cvhonorflight.org so that other Veterans could have the same experience he did. Services September 6, 2019 1:30 pm at The Terraces Theatre of San Joaquin Gardens 5555 N Fresno St. Fresno, CA 93710 William J Schlichting passed away August 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Bill lived in North Fork for 70+ years until recently moving to Fresno. After graduating from Sierra High school, Bill enlisted in the Navy and was a Korean Veteran. Once home from the Navy, Bill worked at the North Fork lumber mill. He met and married Shirley in 1956 and began working for North Fork School District shortly after their marriage. They had two daughters, Kathy (Hilton) and Julie, whom preceded him in death. Bill was and retired as the Supervisor of Transportation, Operations and Maintenance from North Fork/Chawanakee Unified School district. Bill was active in the Masonic Lodge #788 serving as Master five times. He also was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Scottish Rite, and the Shriners Bill will be remembered as a bus driver, hunter safety instructor, friend, hunting buddy and fishing partner to many. He will also be remembered as a great husband, father and Veteran. Bill was able to go on the Central Valley Honor Flight #14. He requested that remembrances be made to Central Valley Honor Flight c/o Central Valley Community Foundation 5260 N. Palm Ave. #122 Fresno, CA 93704 or http://www.cvhonorflight.org so that other Veterans could have the same experience he did. Services September 6, 2019 1:30 pm at The Terraces Theatre of San Joaquin Gardens 5555 N Fresno St. Fresno, CA 93710 Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close