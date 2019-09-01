William J Schlichting passed away August 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Bill lived in North Fork for 70+ years until recently moving to Fresno. After graduating from Sierra High school, Bill enlisted in the Navy and was a Korean Veteran. Once home from the Navy, Bill worked at the North Fork lumber mill. He met and married Shirley in 1956 and began working for North Fork School District shortly after their marriage. They had two daughters, Kathy (Hilton) and Julie, whom preceded him in death. Bill was and retired as the Supervisor of Transportation, Operations and Maintenance from North Fork/Chawanakee Unified School district. Bill was active in the Masonic Lodge #788 serving as Master five times. He also was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Scottish Rite, and the Shriners Bill will be remembered as a bus driver, hunter safety instructor, friend, hunting buddy and fishing partner to many. He will also be remembered as a great husband, father and Veteran. Bill was able to go on the Central Valley Honor Flight #14. He requested that remembrances be made to Central Valley Honor Flight c/o Central Valley Community Foundation 5260 N. Palm Ave. #122 Fresno, CA 93704 or http://www.cvhonorflight.org so that other Veterans could have the same experience he did. Services September 6, 2019 1:30 pm at The Terraces Theatre of San Joaquin Gardens 5555 N Fresno St. Fresno, CA 93710
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 1, 2019