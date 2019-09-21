Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM JOSEPH MOUREN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our family patriarch, our Dad and our Papa. He passed away on Friday the Thirteenth of September 2019 during a rare and brilliant Full Harvest Moon. He was 99 years old, born August 31, 1920 in Coalinga. A smart and ambitious farmer, he lived his life to the fullest as a hard-working and fun loving man. He was a strong individual with a straightforward manner and a positive attitude. Bill Mouren was a third generation farmer raised in Huron by Joseph and Carrie Mouren. As a very young boy he worked with his grandparents, father and younger brother, Howard. He had some great stories about his Grandmother, Angele Pellisson Mouren. She ran the Huron Hotel and managed the family farm. When her husband, Joseph Mouren, Sr. passed in 1928, she took over the farm. Angele and her son, Joseph (Bill's father), ran the sheep and farming business. Bill and Howard were always involved in the family farming. They started with sheep and dryland barley in Avenal. As time passed Bill branched out on his own. He acquired Coalinga Feed Yard, added a variety of crops and additional business interests. As he continued to farm and diversify his grandson joined him, and they had a lot of fun building a successful business together. During the 1930's depression Ora and Pearl Elliott came to Huron, CA looking for work. Their three children (Doris, Ora Jr, and Ray) became good friends with Bill and Howard. Bill always had an eye for the extremely striking and beautiful Doris Elliott, "a real knockout". They married in 1943. Their three girls were born in the first four years of their marriage: Rita Kay, Judith Rae, and Billie Jo. They lived in Huron until their girls started high school and then moved to Coalinga. Bill and Doris were avid golfers and won a cabinet full of trophies. They traveled the world extensively. Their home away from home was their cabin at Wawona in Yosemite, where they played golf and barbecued with lifelong friends. They were members at Polvadero, Sunnyside and Kings Country Clubs. When Doris developed Parkinson's disease, Bill was there to support her in any way he could. They had a great life together, married for 62 years. Doris passed in September 2005. She was cremated and has been waiting for the love of her life. They can now take their final journey together. If you knew Bill, you knew he had the Midas touch guided by common sense, ambition, and always believing everything will work out. He loved a challenge and having 'lots of irons in the fire.' He really enjoyed playing golf and cards with his buddies, especially the side bets. Bill had a sheep dog named Mickey. He was so smart and went everywhere with Bill.Mickey was his buddy and 'his boy'. Bill received an honorary degree from West Hills College for his contributions and work in the Coalinga community. He was a father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather, always taking care of his family. Bill is now with: Doris Lorraine Elliott Mouren (Love of His Life), parents Joseph and Carrie Williams Mouren, grandson Robert William Lee, brother Howard (and wife Juanda), brothers in law Ora and Ray Elliott. He will be lovingly missed but always in our hearts: Bill's daughter Rita Kay Mouren, granddaughter Christine/Jack Holt (great grandchildren William, Lizzie, Caroline Fisher/Catherine Holt), grandson Jim/Elizabeth Anderson (great grandchildren Isabella and Ava), granddaughter Megan Pearl Mouren. Bill's daughter Judith Mouren Lee, granddaughter Kerry Lyn/Mike Svedjan (great grandson Joseph), granddaughter Terry/Chris Dernovich (great grandsons Keagan and Vance), grandson Ronald/Erica Lee (great grandchildren Joshua and Yasmeen and great great grandson Aiden). Bill's daughter Billie Jo Mouren, grandson Justin (great grandson Koa). His sister in laws: Joyce and Donna Elliott. Nephews Gary, Michael, Joe Elliott, Joe Mouren (and son Joey Mouren). Nieces Jill Mouren and Jennifer Elliott. Craig Finster (family friend). Cousin Evelyn (Mouren) Hutchinson (son Rick). The family would like to express our gratitude to Bill's office staff and all of his longtime employees for their loyalty, dedication and support the last few years (especially Christy, Alma, Donna and Arnold). We would like to extend our appreciation to the staff at The Terraces and Bill's caregivers for their compassionate and dignified care this past year. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Bill's honor. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our family patriarch, our Dad and our Papa. He passed away on Friday the Thirteenth of September 2019 during a rare and brilliant Full Harvest Moon. He was 99 years old, born August 31, 1920 in Coalinga. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Bill's honor. 