William "Bill" Kroger
February 22, 1931 - October 29, 2020
Clovis, California - Clovis resident, William "Bill" Kroger died on October 29, 2020, at the age of 89. Bill was born in Los Angeles, CA but spent the majority of his childhood and teenage years living with his Grandpa and Grandma Holmquist on their various ranches in the Tarzana and Lancaster area. Bill loved working outside, tending to the cattle, riding horses, raising livestock for 4H, and driving the tractor. He was quick to say that, in spite of his parent's divorce, he had a great childhood. While attending high school, Bill was a member of the marching band and participated in the Rose Parade, playing the tuba. Bill graduated from Antelope Valley High School in 1949. Bill served four years in the US Navy during the Korean War and was a Gunner's Mate, 3rd class. After the war, Bill worked for the Douglas Aircraft Company where he met his soulmate, Shirley. After standing her up for their first date because he was so nervous, Shirley gave him one more chance. From then on they became "One Hell Of a Team." They married in Las Vegas on January 22, 1956. They bought a brand new home in Torrance shortly after they married. Later they moved to Fresno so that Bill and his brother Chuck Kroger could run Grandpa Holmquists' meat locker plant in Fresno, located on Floradora Avenue. After working there several years, they closed the locker plant and Bill traveled the valley, butcher knives in hand, to provide for his young family. He worked at many grocery stores during this time and got a reputation for his hard work and dependability. Sooner than later, Bill got offered a job as a Butcher for Safeway. He worked for Safeway until he retired as a Meat Manager in1993. Bill and Shirley lived at their house on Maple, by Vinland school, until they built the home of their dreams on their 5 acres, in Valerie Meadows. In 1999, they moved "up the hill." They both loved their little slice of paradise, Dad feeding the birds, moving rocks and landscaping, while Mom made their house a beautiful haven for friends and family to enjoy. They enjoyed traveling and a favorite spot was Morro Bay. In 2013, Bill lost his beautiful Shirley to Parkinson's and, although he kept himself busy, he missed his Shirley terribly. Now he's with her and we have no doubt they're dancing up a storm. Bill is survived by his daughter Julie Saldana and her husband Ruben, his son Harold Kroger and his wife Angie, his daughter Kelly Middleton and her husband Brian, his grandson William Kroger, his granddaughter Ashley Castro and her husband Cameron, and great-granddaughter Madelynn. He also had a wonderful relationship with his nephew Larry Kroger and wife Janice. And, as Dad said, we must mention Judy Enos, her brother Tom Belden, and the "girls" Joyce, Linda, Lorraine, and Rolene. These friends were there after Shirley's death and continued to be a valued part of Bill's life, bringing up food, playing cards, going to movies and plays and making him grin. Our family truly appreciates you. A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4th from 4-7 pm at the Clovis Funeral Chapel, 1302 Clovis Avenue. Because of COVID restrictions, a small graveside service for immediate family will be at the Clovis Cemetery, located at Willow/Herndon on Thursday, November 5th, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hinds Hospice or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's disease.