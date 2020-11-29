1/1
William Louie
1920 - 2020
December 14, 1920 - November 22, 2020
Firebaugh, California - William Leonard Louie passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in his home in Firebaugh.
"Bill" was born December 14, 1920 in Fresno, CA to Epp and Kee Louie. He owned and operated West Side Drug in Firebaugh, CA since 1948. Leonard, as he was also called, was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mae; his father, mother and 5 sisters.
He is survived by his son Ron and his wife Rachel Louie; daughter, Karen Murray; son, Jeff Louie and Maria Madriz; six grandchildren (Paul, Carolyn, Chris, Stephanie, Jeff Jr. and Elizabeth); and two great-grandchildren (Tycho and Markham). He is also survived by his brother, Sherman Louie of Fresno and sisters, Sandra Gin of San Francisco and Elaine Joke of Bakersfield. Bill will also be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited amount of people allowed in the Chapel at a time.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity or organization of your choice.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
5592689292
November 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Armando n Mary Ramirez
November 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Armando and Mary Ramirez
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
