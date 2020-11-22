William

Michels

March 1, 1936 - October 3, 2020

Fresno, California - Bill Michels was born in Osage, Iowa March 1,1936 to Bertha and Roman Michels, one of eight children. After graduating from Osage high school he volunteered for the draft and joined the United States Army, serving two years in Germany. His life-long career was to the IRS, dedicating 40 plus years of service and achieving numerous awards along the way. Upon retirement, Bill and his wife Laura enjoyed traveling to Italy, Ireland, Australia and Panama. As an all-around athlete from youth to adult life, he influenced his children and grandchildren to also be active in sports. Bill loved playing tennis, poker games with friends and listening to polka and country music. He was a hard working and humble individual who was also a long-standing member of the Knights of Columbus and a regular volunteer at St. Anthony's church.

Bill is survived by his wife, Laura, of 59 years; his five children, Michael, Brian, Denise, Kurt, Jennifer; and four grandchildren. He will be forever loved and missed. Remembrances may be made to the Knights of Columbus. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Clovis on 12/4/2020 at 11:00 a.m. and be preceded by a rosary at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the mass at Clovis Cemetery.





