William "Bill" Moore, age 85, of Fresno, California passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Retired from IRS over 30 years service as Chief Data Security Officer. A visitation for William will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lisle Funeral Home, 1605 L Street, Fresno, CA 93721. A cryptside service will occur Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Peter's Cemetery, 264 N. Blythe Ave., Fresno, CA 93706. In lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to the Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, CA 93726 or Cat on the Kings, 7120 S. Kings Rd., Parlier, CA 93648.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 7, 2019