Service Information St Anthony's of Padua 5770 N Maroa Ave Fresno, CA 93704 Service 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua 5770 N. Maroa Avenue Fresno , CA

"For someone known to be late for everything, you left us far too soon" William "Bill" Pardini was born in the San Francisco Bay Area on July 13, 1952 to Helen (Kelly) & William N. Pardini and passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 after complications from a stroke. After losing his father at an early age, Bill was raised in San Carlos with brothers Mike & Tom, and attended schools on the peninsula. At the age of 13, Bill met his soulmate, Margaret "Meg" Schoenstein through a friendship with her brother, George. After Helen relocated the family to San Jose while Bill was in high school, he refused to let the distance keep him from Meg. He would hitchhike, ride his bike, and even steal his mother's car to travel the 25 miles to see her. After high school, as Bill began his studies at Canada College, he moved into the Schoenstein home and shared a room with four of Meg's brothers, becoming part of the household of eleven people. Bill & Meg were married at St. Pius in Redwood City in 1971. After the birth of Therese in 1972, Bill sacrificed his college education and relocated his family to Fresno in 1974. He went to work for Stanton Office Machines, selling calculators to businesses throughout the San Joaquin Valley, where he made many business relationships that would continue throughout his life. Will was born in 1975, and Bill was performing so well as a salesman, that he was able to move his family into a larger home on Northridge Avenue. Bill was an extremely hard worker with an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. He had paper routes and worked at a gas station in high school, with dreams of owning his own company one day. He knew he wanted to be able to provide for this family. After several successful years working for Stanton Office Machines, he began his company in 1976 which would eventually become Data Consultants, a leader in the automotive finance & insurance industry in 1976. Bill & Meg's marriage paid the price of his long and tedious hours, often spent sleeping on his office floor, and they divorced amicably in 1980. Bill later remarried and divorced and had three more beautiful daughters, Jennifer (1987), Stephanie, (1988), & Kimberly (1991). In a storybook ending, Bill and Meg rekindled their love affair in 2001, and it has continued for 18 incredible years that saw them relocate to Shell Beach part-time and build their dream retirement home. Spending time at their homes in Fresno, the Bay Area and Shell Beach, the love birds also purchased a RV and began spending their retirement traveling around the United States, Canada & Mexico. They have traveled thousands of miles with the Discovery Club of California with their dog Pebbles, often visiting Bill's daughters throughout the country. Bill also donated countless hours to the Chapman Estate in Shell Beach, was an active member of the Ferrari Club & cheered on Fresno State football, basketball & baseball as a Bulldog Foundation member. After the death of his grandson, Benjamin, Bill became an active supporter and board member with . He was an avid golfer, long standing member, & past board member of San Joaquin Country Club, where he golfed in the Wednesday "Marv golf group". Bill was also a strong supporter of our US troops, sending hundreds of packages to troops stationed all over the world. Bill is survived by his loving companion and soulmate Meg West, son, Will Pardini, and four daughters and their husbands, Therese & Mike Poe, Jennifer & John Concepcion, Stephanie & John Kranhke, & Kimberly & Matt Jones, as well as brothers and their wives, Mike & April Pardini and Tom & Jane Pardini. 