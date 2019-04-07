Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Praetz. View Sign

William "Bill" Praetz was born on February 28, 1935, in Los Angeles, CA to his parents William and Mary Alice Praetz. He passed away suddenly on April 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Norman Praetz and daughter Andrea Scott. He is survived by his wife Edna, daughter Suzette Wilkins and husband Jim of Selma; grandson Stephen Schroer and wife Jamie of Coalinga, grandson William Schroer and wife Toni of St. George Utah; granddaughter Sarah Scott of Fresno; grandson James Wilkins II of Selma; and five great-grandchildren. Bill's family moved to Clovis California where he graduated from Clovis High School in 1953. During his high school days he started working for the Takahashi Family and Frugaletti Bakery, just the beginning of his long working career. Bill retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving 29 years, all while working for the California Highway Patrol and retiring after 27 years. When he decided retirement wasn't for him he and his wife Edna opened a Transportation Consulting business that kept them busy for another 8 years. Bill first met the love of his life, Edna Williamson at a North American Aviation strike soup kitchen. He sold his prize cow to buy her a ring and they married on June 20, 1954 in Fresno, CA. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this year. Bill loved the outdoors and enjoyed his yearly camping and fishing trips in the Sierra's. He was an avid reader of all books related to airplanes and history. He loved spending time with his family and even helped coach his daughter's track teams just to be there for them. His love, encouragement and support will truly be missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a graveside service at the Clovis Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10am. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Children's Hospital. William "Bill" Praetz was born on February 28, 1935, in Los Angeles, CA to his parents William and Mary Alice Praetz. He passed away suddenly on April 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Norman Praetz and daughter Andrea Scott. He is survived by his wife Edna, daughter Suzette Wilkins and husband Jim of Selma; grandson Stephen Schroer and wife Jamie of Coalinga, grandson William Schroer and wife Toni of St. George Utah; granddaughter Sarah Scott of Fresno; grandson James Wilkins II of Selma; and five great-grandchildren. Bill's family moved to Clovis California where he graduated from Clovis High School in 1953. During his high school days he started working for the Takahashi Family and Frugaletti Bakery, just the beginning of his long working career. Bill retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving 29 years, all while working for the California Highway Patrol and retiring after 27 years. When he decided retirement wasn't for him he and his wife Edna opened a Transportation Consulting business that kept them busy for another 8 years. Bill first met the love of his life, Edna Williamson at a North American Aviation strike soup kitchen. He sold his prize cow to buy her a ring and they married on June 20, 1954 in Fresno, CA. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this year. Bill loved the outdoors and enjoyed his yearly camping and fishing trips in the Sierra's. He was an avid reader of all books related to airplanes and history. He loved spending time with his family and even helped coach his daughter's track teams just to be there for them. His love, encouragement and support will truly be missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a graveside service at the Clovis Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10am. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Children's Hospital. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Boice Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close