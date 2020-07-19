1/1
William David (Dave) Shaw, 85, passed away July 4, 202 in Madera, Ca. Born June 15, 1935 in Riverside, Ca. to Herbert and LC Shaw, Dave grew up in Eastern and Southern Oregon with his 4 brothers and 3 sisters, graduating from Rogue River High in 1953. Dave married Marvis LaDeane Reeter in 1957, and moved to Fresno, Ca. where Dave worked as an Ironworker for 38 years. He was a partner and business owner of Style Line Structure, then Shaw Steel Structures. In retirement, Dave and Marvis moved to Squaw Valley, Ca where they enjoyed raising ostrich, rhea, llama, donkeys, dogs, cats and various other critters. Dave is survived by daughters Sabrina Soo and husband Edward, Karen Hansen and husband Brad, Deanna Haro and husband Al, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, sister Rachel Gilbert of Boise, ID, sister-in-law Mickey Shaw of Gold Beach, OR, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held in the future.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
