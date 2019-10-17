William "Bill" Steitz passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on October 14, 2019. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, teacher and friend. Bill, retired from the Fresno Unified School District in 1986 after teaching for over 30 years. He taught at Wishon Elementary and then completed his career at Viking Elementary, teaching 5th and 6th grade students. He enjoyed gardening, painting and fishing in his retirement. Pending services will be arranged by Stephens and Bean. A pending graveside service will the morning of Friday, October 18, 2019. Remembrances may be made to one's favorite charity in Bill's name. He was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed.