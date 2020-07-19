WILLIAM SULLIVAN

You will always be in our hearts. William is survived by his children, William Charles "McElhaney" Sullivan, Pollyanna Lee Sullivan; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Homer I. Sullivan, Patrick D. Sullivan, Michael Sullivan and Joyce Sullivan Lopez; eighteen nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer Issac Sullivan and Pauline Fannie DeHart, as well as brother, Paul Sullivan. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. "I love you dad. Your son."

