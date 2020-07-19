1/1
WILLIAM SULLIVAN
You will always be in our hearts. William is survived by his children, William Charles "McElhaney" Sullivan, Pollyanna Lee Sullivan; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Homer I. Sullivan, Patrick D. Sullivan, Michael Sullivan and Joyce Sullivan Lopez; eighteen nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer Issac Sullivan and Pauline Fannie DeHart, as well as brother, Paul Sullivan. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. "I love you dad. Your son."

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
5592689292
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
