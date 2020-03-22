Mike Urrutia, age 82. passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born to Joseph and Nadine Urrutia in Fresno on September 27, 1937. Mike attended Friant Elementary School and then completed two years of high school at Sierra, followed by two years at Madera where he graduated in 1959. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Husbandry from the University of California at Davis, CA. In college, he made lifelong friends through the fraternity, Phi Sigma Kappa. He was a member of ROTC followed by service in the Fresno National Guard after Graduation. On returning home, Mike went to work for his father who was a cattleman. Mike immediately bought 57 cows and began his own operation. When his father retired in 1971, Mike took over the entire business. Today Urrutia Ranch runs thousands of heads of cattle in Madera, Merced, and Fresno Counties. He also runs cattle in Nevada and until recently Oregon. Serving on the Madera Co. Farm Bureau and the California Livestock Market were important contributions by this steadfast cattleman. He also served as a director and president of Producers Livestock Marketing Association, and he was chairman of the National Livestock Producers Association from 1993 to 1998. He also served on the National Council of Cooperatives. Closer to home, he served as a charter member of the board of directors for the San Joaquin River Parkway Trust. In 2007, he finished a 16 year term as director for the Fresno-Madera Farm Credit Association. In 2008, Mike was named Madera Co. Cattleman of the Year. In 2013, he was again named Cattleman of the Year for the Fresno-Kings Co. Cattlemen's Association. All of these appointments were followed by years of dedication to the Tri State Cooperative of Sacramento. His most recent contribution has been to serve on the Central California SPCA board of directors in Fresno. He will always be remembered for his respect to the land and its resources and to all animals everywhere. Mike is preceded in death by his father Joseph M. Urrutia and his mother, Nadine North Urrutia; and his stepmother, Delores Mitchell. He is survived by a brother John Urrutia and his partner in life for over 50 years, Georgette P. Andreis. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Central California SPCA, 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, Ca 93706 or donor's choice. For everyones safety, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check stephensandbean.com for updates.