Dr. William Stanley Wong unexpectantly passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. William was born in Fresno to the late Frank Y. and Nina Dott Wong. His brother and sister, Frank Y. Wong Jr. and Shirley C. Chew preceded him. He was known as William, Stanley, Uncle Bill, Uncle Stanley or Dr. Wong depending upon when you met him. There were two William Wongs in grade school, so a teacher renamed him Stan. Stanley graduated from Edison High school in 1948 and Osteopathic Medical School Los Angeles in 1957. He had his own medical practice in Pinedale and worked out of Sierra Community Hospital when he met the love of his life, Millicent Lee, at a USC Chinese Club dance. They married on April 14, 1962. Stanley and Millie were happily married for 57 years. They shared their joy of life with their children, Melinda (Patrick), Sharlene (Kevin) and Scott (Cindy); and their five grandchildren, Connor, Luke, Austin, Joshua, and Lily. Family time was of utmost importance to Stan. This time was showcased through family vacations that often included friends and his siblings' families. Stanley was a religious man who loved the Lord. His love of family and friends enriched all who knew him. In his 38 years of medical practice, his sense of humor infected each patient and aided their recovery. This passion of caring for other carried into his ministry through the Bill Glass Prison ministry. His Hobbies included bowling, fishing, dove hunting, the outdoors and eating, especially Chinese food. He was also an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and the 49ers. Stan is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by family and friends as a devout Christian, loving and devoted husband and father, caring doctor, humorist and a friend for life. Visitation will be held at Yost & Webb (1002 T Street, Fresno) on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 5:00pm-8:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at Peoples Church (7172 N. Cedar Avenue, Fresno) in the G. L. Johnson Chapel on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Bill GLass Behind the Walls, 1101 S. Cedar Ridge Dr, Duncanville, TX 75137.

