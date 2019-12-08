Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis Sautter. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Clovis Veterans Memorial Dist Send Flowers Obituary

Willis (Bill) Sautter, age 88, passed away on November 22, 2019. Bill was born in Greely, Nebraska on July 12, 1931. In 1951 he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base. In 1952 Bill married the love of his life, Sharlene Whiting. In 1955, his ser-vice completed he began working in retail moving up from manager trainee to District manager. In 1977 he decided to purchase Clovis Stationery and expanded the business into office supplies. He ran the business until his retirement in 1993 and sold his business to his son Jack. In his spare time he enjoyed watching sports and played golf. Bill and Sharlene also enjoyed traveling. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Flo Sautter, and daughter Jodi Reagan Booze. Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years. His son Jack Sautter and wife Christine Sautter, his daughter Chelie Sautter, and son Kim Sautter. He is also survived by sister Shirley Hulinsky of Burwell, NE and 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Please join us for a life celebration for Bill on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Dist. in the Veterans room. We would also like to thank Royal Gardens for their excellent and loving care. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019

