Wilma Coffman, age 96, passed away in Bakersfield, CA on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born Wilma Martha Frances Davis on March 21, 1924 to Webster Edwin Davis and Lucy Viola Wells Barnes, she was raised in Pocola, Oklahoma. She lived in California, but when she said "home" we knew she meant Pocola. As a toddler, Wilma contracted polio and overcame nearly all its effects. She graduated from Pocola High School and worked in Fort Smith until her cousin convinced her and other friends to look for jobs in California. While shopping with her Aunt Georgia Armistead at Lysdahl's General Merchandise in Bowles, California, she met Gerald V. Lysdahl, who confessed he looked into her eyes and instantly forgot the price of every item she wanted to buy. They married on October 28, 1945 in Fowler. Gerald was a professional photographer until becoming a Farmers Insurance agent. He passed away in April 1983. Wilma married Charles M. Coffman of Fresno in October, 1986, and they traveled to Pismo Beach, Yuma, Arizona, Pocola (of course) and other destinations until his passing. Wilma was a member of Fowler Baptist Church, and a generous sponsor of her family's activities in church, school, 4-H, PTA, Scouting, sports, and careers. In August 2003, Wilma suffered the loss of her son, Dale Brett Lysdahl, a popular pin-striping artist, who died in a motorcycle accident. Also prepreceded by her parents and siblings Nelson, Charles, Inez, Jim Ed, Claude and Earl Davis; Gerald's parents Olaf and Cleone Lysdahl, and Gerald's brother Donald Lysdahl and wife Katy Lysdahl. She is survived by her brother George A. Davis and sister Mary Florence Morgan, both of Pocola; daughter Lynn Dee Smith and husband Thom of Bakersfield. She was Grandma to Dale's daughters Noelle Filipchuk and husband Garet, Kristie Lysdahl Johnson and partner Mike Rogers, Daena Katouli and husband Allen, Seretta Lysdahl and partner James Doyle; Great-Grandma to Kaetlynn, Dale, Gunner, Gage, Seraiah, Bannon, Dalia, Kian and Sylvan; and Aunt Wilma to many nieces and nephews. Wilma resided since 2016 in Bakersfield at Pacifica Senior Living, and to the staff we extend our heartfelt thanks. Wilma was sentimental about her family but disliked funerals. Her ashes will be interred at Washington Colony Cemetery.

