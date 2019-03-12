Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Wilma Johnson passed away on 3/12/19 in Oakland, California. She was born in Batesville, Mississippi on 2/19/31 to the late John, Sr. and Cora Lee Johnson. She relocated to the San Joaquin Valley with her family in 1941 and was actively involved at Second Baptist Church of Fresno during childhood. Wilma graduated from Edison High School in 1947 as Valedictorian and the first Black commencement speaker. She attended Fresno State for two years, then transferred and was the first Black to receive a B.S. degree in Nursing from Stanford University. Later, she received a Master's Degree in Public Health Nursing from New York's Columbia University. Wilma entered the nursing profession in 1952 as a registered nurse at Stanford University and also worked at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland. In 1955, she became the first Black Public Health Nurse in Alameda County. She retired as the Director of Public Health Nursing from Alameda County after 34 years of service; she was instrumental in the development of many programs and projects, including the Home Health Care program, geriatric multiphasic screening, high risk prenatal follow-up, and family planning. The majority of her adult life was spent in the San Francisco Bay Area where she served her church community, Downs United Methodist, in Oakland and her Sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, with distinction. Wilma was an international traveler and in retirement was a travel agent/consultant. Wilma is survived by her sister, Annie Clara Johnson Helton of Fresno; brothers Paul Herbert Johnson (and wife Loretta) of Franklin, Wisconsin and Gene Johnson (and wife Wanda) of Oakland; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Quiet Hour and the Sorority Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony were held March 11th at Fouche Hudson Funeral Home in Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at Downs Memorial United Methodist Church, 6026 Idaho Street in Oakland on Tuesday, March 12th at 11am. Funeral Home Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home

3665 Telegraph Ave.

Oakland , CA 94609

