Service Information
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home - FD 502 - Sanger
1524 9th St.
Sanger , CA 93657
(559)-875-6555
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1612 9th Street
Sanger , CA

Winifred Arlene Bretz passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 98. Winnie was born and raised in Del Rey, the only child of Alex & Mary Coleman. She married into the Bretz family in 1941; she and Verne shared 61 wonderful years raising their three children: Vernon Lee, Lynn Margaret, and Kevin William. After Dad retired, their grandchildren stole all their attention. Lynn & Tom's children, Jeremy, Jonathan and Jad, and Kevin's son, Forrest, were the highlights of their lives. Mom and Dad were inseparable until his death in 2002. She moved into a senior living village and eventually into an assisted living facility where she spent her last days. Her beautiful spirit shines through her entire family which was so blessed to share so many years and memories with her. Her great grandchildren cherish all she did with them and will continue to carry on her traditions of baking pies, making cinnamon rolls and loving their families above all else. Winnie was predeceased by her husband, Verne, and her son, Vernon Lee. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Tom, her son Kevin, Vernon's partner of 26 years Gail Langevin, her grandchildren Jeremy, Jonathan, Jad and Forrest, and her adoring great grandchildren. Jeremy and Therese's daughters Devin & Jena, and Jon and Jackie's children, Noah, Abby, and Gunnar, and Jad's son, Ian will all miss her greatly. Her wonderful spirit, positive attitude and love of life will shine on through her family. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 1612 9th Street, Sanger, CA on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Winnie's name to the Sanger First United Methodist Church or the Fresno Evangel Home.

