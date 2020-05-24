Our family matriarch, Winnie Norwood, passed away on April 30 th, 2020 in Selma, CA at the amazing age of 98. She was our family tribe leader, and as her grandson, Derek, shared, "she was the knot that held us together as a family." She was born in Raton, New Mexico in 1922 on the family farm and moved to Visalia, CA in 1926. She attended schools in Visalia, Hanford, and Ivanhoe, but in the end was a proud graduate of Visalia High School in 1939. She worked various jobs over the years: including car hop, a Mountain Dew girl, helping low income families learn to cook nutritious food, but her favorite job was managing the Selma High School Cafeteria and feeding the kids. Winnie moved to Selma in 1939, where she met and married Wayne Steele in 1940. They had two lovely daughters together, Connie and Penny. He passed away in 1963. In 1972, Winnie married A.J. (Jack) Norwood and had 33 years of wonderful marriage to her best friend companion. They travelled all over the world, golfed weekly, and participated in many local clubs. With great sadness, her husband Jack died in 2005. Winnie was very active in her church, Monmouth Presbyterian Church, Selma Women's Club, Bethel Hospital Guild, Kings River Golf Club, and Red Hats. She participated in several bridge clubs, enjoyed family gatherings, and cooked for groups. She loved working in her yard, traveling, reading, playing a mean game of contact rummy (She always won), and being with her family and friends. Winnie is survived by her daughters; Connie Singh, Penny Putnam, Carol Jurs, and Elise Piepmeier. She was a loving grandparent to 9 grandkids, and a wonderful great grandparent to 15 great grand kids. If her hands could speak, they would tell of all the ways she loved people through her cooking and baking. Those amazing hands have made thousands of pies for the church booth at the Caruthers fair every year, pies for our family gatherings, and meals for so many friends. Her hands held three generations of babies and prayed more prayers than you can imagine. Her hands were the way Winnie loved her family and her community...and we were all blessed her beautiful hands. There will be an empty space at our holiday table and in our hearts, as she was our rock and our always present GG who loved us with her whole heart. We thank God for you Winnie and praise God you are home and with Jesus, your Savior. You will live in our hearts and minds forever...you will never be forgotten.

