Stoic to the end he died in his beloved home with the care of daughter Jo-Ann. He was a master apprenticed Lithographer who came to this country with the sponsorship of his new American employer, and wife and instigator, Berta in hand. Wolfgang and Berta met and often reminisced fondly of their time with the Rhine River Rowing Team still in the shadow of WWII. Survived by daughter, son Perry, 2 granddaughters. He kept these words bedside at all times:

Einigkeit und Recht und Freiheit Sind des Glückes Unterpfand; Blüh im Glanze dieses Glückes, Unity Justice Freedom Towards these let us all strive Blossom in the glory of this blessing

