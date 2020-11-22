Wyman "Bud" Whitney

November 13, 2020

Fresno, California - Wyman "Bud" Whitney, 61, of Fresno, California, passed away on November 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bud was born in Pierre, SD, to Wyman and Claire Whitney. He married Carol in 1983. Together they raised two wonderful sons, Allen and William.

In 1984, Bud started his career with a freight company now known as XPO Logistics. Throughout his 36 years with the company, Bud forged friendships in Rapid City, Cheyenne, Denver, Los Angeles, and Fresno. It was difficult for Bud to retire and leave his "work family" in September.

Bud's personality was truly larger than life. He was an animated story-teller and laughter was always a part of every get-together.

Bud was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Carol Whitney, sons Allen Whitney and William Whitney, Fresno, CA, his sisters Peggy Newville, Ventura, CA and Hattie Edman, Sioux Falls, SD. A digital celebration of life will be compiled and shared at a later date.





