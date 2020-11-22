1/1
Wyman "Bud" Whitney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wyman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wyman "Bud" Whitney
November 13, 2020
Fresno, California - Wyman "Bud" Whitney, 61, of Fresno, California, passed away on November 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bud was born in Pierre, SD, to Wyman and Claire Whitney. He married Carol in 1983. Together they raised two wonderful sons, Allen and William.
In 1984, Bud started his career with a freight company now known as XPO Logistics. Throughout his 36 years with the company, Bud forged friendships in Rapid City, Cheyenne, Denver, Los Angeles, and Fresno. It was difficult for Bud to retire and leave his "work family" in September.
Bud's personality was truly larger than life. He was an animated story-teller and laughter was always a part of every get-together.
Bud was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Carol Whitney, sons Allen Whitney and William Whitney, Fresno, CA, his sisters Peggy Newville, Ventura, CA and Hattie Edman, Sioux Falls, SD. A digital celebration of life will be compiled and shared at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved