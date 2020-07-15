Wyoma Bailey, 97, of Fresno, died Thursday, July 10, in Clovis. Wyoma retired from Central Unified School District. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer, in 2015; and her parents, Otto and Stella Spencer. Homer and Wyoma were married 73 years. Wyoma is survived by two daughters, Jenny McGill, of Fresno and Nancy Riggs, and her husband, Lawrence Palma, both of Brentwood; and three grandchildren, Ryan McGill, and his wife Amber, both of Williamsburg, Virginia; Heather Hamlin, and her husband, Chris, both of Fresno; and Holly McGill, and her fiancee, Michael Tennon both of Woodland Hills. She is also survived by brother Tom Spencer. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Belmont Memorial Park. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292

