1/1
WYOMA BAILEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WYOMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wyoma Bailey, 97, of Fresno, died Thursday, July 10, in Clovis. Wyoma retired from Central Unified School District. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer, in 2015; and her parents, Otto and Stella Spencer. Homer and Wyoma were married 73 years. Wyoma is survived by two daughters, Jenny McGill, of Fresno and Nancy Riggs, and her husband, Lawrence Palma, both of Brentwood; and three grandchildren, Ryan McGill, and his wife Amber, both of Williamsburg, Virginia; Heather Hamlin, and her husband, Chris, both of Fresno; and Holly McGill, and her fiancee, Michael Tennon both of Woodland Hills. She is also survived by brother Tom Spencer. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Belmont Memorial Park. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Belmont Memorial Park. Stephens & Bean Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
5592689292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved