Yasuko Murase, age 81, beloved wife and aunt, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Fresno.

Yasuko was born in Japan, and moved to Southern California before settling in Reedley. She is predeceased by her husband, Yoshio, and is survived by her brother, sister, and many nephews and nieces.

Yasuko was very kind and generous to everyone she knew, and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A service will be held at Reedley Buddhist Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 9 a.m.