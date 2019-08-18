Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home - FD 636 - Fowler 302 East Merced Street Fowler , CA 93625 (559)-834-2531 Visitation 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM St. Paul Armenian Church 3767 N. First St. Fresno , CA View Map Service 6:00 PM St. Paul Armenian Church 3767 N. First St. Fresno , CA View Map Service 7:00 PM St. Paul Armenian Church 3767 N. First St. Fresno , CA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Paul Armenian Church 3767 N. First St. Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Archpriest Fr. Yeghia Hairabedian, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 66. Following in his parents' footsteps, Fr. Yeghia dedicated his life to serving the Lord. Born as Daniel Kerukian on April 13, 1953 in Beirut, Lebanon, Daniel and his family moved to America and changed their family name to Hairabedian in 1959. Before entering the priesthood, Fr. Yeghia and his family organized bible study and prayer groups in their communities while living in the Midwest and Los Angeles, CA. Fr. Yeghia attended L.I.F.E. Christian College in Los Angeles and received a B.A. in Religious Education in 1981. On August 4, 1984, Fr. Yeghia married Roberta Adams at the St. Paul Armenian Church in Fresno, CA, a marriage which was blessed with two children, Rakel Ani and Daniel Russell. After marriage, Fr. Yeghia and Yeretzgin (Yn.) Roberta moved to Chicago, IL to enter the Seabury Western Theological Seminary where he graduated with a Master of Theological Studies in 1988. In the same year he was ordained as a priest of the Armenian Orthodox Church by then primate, Archbishop Torkom Manoogian. Fr. Yeghia's parishes include Holy Martyrs in Bayside, NY; St. Stepanos in Elberon, NJ; St. James in Sacramento, CA; and St. Gregory in Fowler, CA. Fr. Yeghia's pastoral works were a continuation of the ministry he led with both of his parents. Fr. Yeghia continued the "Renewal in Christ" family ministry which his father founded in 1968. Fr. Yeghia wrote and distributed hundreds of thousands of booklets across the United States and Armenia in the "Renewal in Christ" name. Fr. Yeghia was preceded in death by his parents, Archpriest Fr. Krikor and Yn. Sara Hairabedian; and brothers-in-law, Valer Oganessian and Gregory Megurian. Fr. Yeghia is survived by his wife, Yn. Roberta; daughter, Rakel; son, Daniel and his wife, Mikelle; sisters, Claire, Rose, Maral, Ruth and her husband, Tony Markarian, and their families. 