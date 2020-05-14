Yolanda (Falcon) Almanza, peacefully joined her loving husband, Abundio Almanza, Jr. and our Lord in heaven on May 7, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1936 in Matamorros, Mexico to Eva and Leandro Falcon and she was raised in Texas, along with her sister, Anita, and her eight brothers: Erasmo, Arturo, Rey, Ralph, Mario, Lupe, Eleazar, and Juan. She married Jr., the love of her life, in Plainview, TX. Later, they moved to the Central Valley of California, where they established a home in Sanger. Yolanda worked as a seasonal packer and a homemaker while raising her family. Yolanda was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and eight of her siblings. She is survived by brother, Juan Falcon, and her children: Mary Alma Magallon, Teresita Kurihara, Fernando Almanza, Sr., Rosalinda Valdez, Juan Almanza, Diana Almanza, and Irene Orozco. She is also survived by Dale Kurihara, Evie Castellanos, and Amy Pinson, whom she also raised as her own. Mrs. Almanza's surviving extended family includes her grandchildren: Brian Foster, Fernando Almanza Jr., James Norman, Jr., Jonathan Kurihara, Mark Ramos, Yolanda Ramos, Alejandra Magallon, Andrea Ramos, Carlos Almanza, Alejandra Orozco, many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her recently adopted kitten, Tiger. Yolanda's compassion, love, faith, and generosity touched many people and we will always carry her memory in our hearts. Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at the Sanger Cemetery. A memorial service for Mrs. Almanza will be announced at a later date.

