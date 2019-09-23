Yolanda Rios Espinosa, 79, of Fresno, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1940 to Leopoldo and Elvira Rios in Piedras Negras, Mexico. Yolanda worked at Masten Towers in Fresno. Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents; Leopoldo and Elvira Rios, husband; Juventino Espinosa, siblings; Robert Rios, Carmen Gonzalez, Soila Martinez, Rosa Gonzalez and Rebecca Escoto and her son; Carlos Navarro. She will be dearly missed by surviving siblings; Olga Pimentel, Joe Rios, Daniel Rios, Sister Elvira Rios, Jesse Rios and Raul Rios, her children, Suzanna and husband Karlos Perez, Jesse Espinosa and Juven Espinosa; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 25 th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Rosary and mass will begin at 11 am and graveside services will follow at Clovis Cemetery.