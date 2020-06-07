Yoshiye Yamagiwa was born in Selma, California to Hikozo and Tsuwa Masumoto. She was the youngest of six children. At the young age of 13, her family was interned at Gila River Relocation Center, Block 23, in Arizona. After returning to Selma, Yoshiye graduated from Selma High School. As a teenager, Yoshi had fond memories of spending time in Minnesota with her sister Tomiko and brother-in-law Byrd Kumataka. At a Church Carnival dance, Yoshi met Haruki (Herky) Yamagiwa, and they married in the Summer of 1955. Yoshi spent her entire married life farming alongside Herky until his passing in 1995. She continued to live and love the country life in Caruthers. Yoshi enjoyed spending time with her children, extended family and many friends. She loved sports including the Fresno State Bulldogs and San Francisco Giants. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, crafts, Scrabble and Tai Chi. Yoshi is preceded in death by her husband Haruki (Herky), parents Hikozo & Tsuwa Masumoto, sister Tomiko Kumataka, brothers George, Takashi, Stan and Alan Masumoto. She is survived by daughters: Susan Hayashi (Gordon), Nancy Kane (Jeff) and Sharon Yamagiwa. Grandaughters: Hannie Vargas (John), Sherry Peacock (Sean). Great Grandson: Jeff Vargas. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Dennis Nakata and Dr. Armen Bedrosian for their compassionate care. A Private Family Burial will be held. Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations may be made to the Fresno Buddhist Temple - 2690 E. Alluvial, Fresno 93720 or Central California Nikkei Foundation - 540 S. Peach Ave, Fresno 93727.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store