On April 18, 2019 Yuriko Togioka passed away peacefully at her residence in Clovis. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand- mother, she helped manage the family farm in Kingsburg for 53 years before retiring to the Fresno Area. Yuriko is preceded in death by her husband, Noboru Togioka. She is survived by her sons, Robert Togioka and wife, Patti; Eugene Togioka and wife Elyse; grandchildren Brandon Togioka and wife, Jennifer and their children Ella and Brynn, Shawna Gisch and husband Ryan; and their children Joel and Nolan. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Lisle Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Lisle Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Lisle Funeral Home, 1605 'L' Street, Fresno, California (559)266-0666