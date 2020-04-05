Yvonne (lung) Benson passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1941, in Fresno CA. She graduated from Kerman high school in 1959 and went on to san Francisco state and Fresno state and received her master degree at USC Yvonne became a professional fundraiser when Yvonne was not working her favorite past time was fishing Yvonne preceded in death by parents Lefy and Emma lung of Kerman CA she is survived by her sister Sandy and her husband ray of Fresno and her two nephews Craig and his wife Alice of Lakewood and Darryl and his wife Anita of Fresno.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 5, 2020