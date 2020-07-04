Yvonne Setencich, 98, was born January 21, 1922 in San Francisco, CA to Earl & Alice Dillon, and passed away peacefully at Elim Place in Sanger, CA on June 27, 2020. She was the third of four siblings, all of whom preceded her in death. Yvonne came from a musical family and played the cello as a young girl. For 6 years, Yvonne served on the Fresno County grand jury, and was the foreman for two of those years. She enjoyed traveling and attending Cal football games with her husband Eli, and loved spending time with family and friends. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Eli Setencich, and her sons Rick Shipe, Steve Shipe and his wife Diane, and Marc Setencich and his wife Jan. She is survived by her daughter Amy Setencich, grandson Stephen Shipe and his wife Ramona, and granddaughter Shalane Shipe. No services have been scheduled. Remembrance in honor of Yvonne may be made to the Eli Setencich Memorial Scholarship fund at Fresno State University.

