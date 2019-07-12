Yvonne Thomas Kruse

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Thomas Kruse.
Service Information
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA
95380
(209)-634-5829
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Yvonne is survived by her daughter Cindy Thomas Wickstrom; grandchildren Jennifer Wickstrom, Steven (Toni) Wickstrom, Stephanie Hill and Jamie Thomas; great grandchildren Keegan Wickstrom and Everest Wickstrom. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Bill Thomas and Jack Kruse; mom Irene Davis; sons Michael Thomas, Phillip Thomas and Steven Thomas. Memorial contributions can be made in Yvonne's memory to Covenant Care Hospice. Graveside service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:30a.m. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:30a.m. Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary. com
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.