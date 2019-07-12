Yvonne is survived by her daughter Cindy Thomas Wickstrom; grandchildren Jennifer Wickstrom, Steven (Toni) Wickstrom, Stephanie Hill and Jamie Thomas; great grandchildren Keegan Wickstrom and Everest Wickstrom. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Bill Thomas and Jack Kruse; mom Irene Davis; sons Michael Thomas, Phillip Thomas and Steven Thomas. Memorial contributions can be made in Yvonne's memory to Covenant Care Hospice. Graveside service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:30a.m. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:30a.m. Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary. com
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 12, 2019