Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zabel K. Moradian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zabel K. Moradian passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in Fresno to her parents, Yervant and Haiganoosh Kermoyan. At eight years of age, her family moved to Berkeley, CA. At an early age her vocal talents started to emerge. She would sing in local talent shows, and had aspirations to become a professional vocalist. She was offered a job at the Claremont Hotel in Oakland to be the vocalist for the hotel's band and was a soloist in Armenian programs in San Francisco and other Bay Area cities. Her preferred genre was the "blues". Among her cherished possessions was a newspaper article written at the onset of World War II. The article is entitled "She is Oh Kay" which is a takeoff of her acquired middle name, Kay. The article states, "Lovely 20-year old Zabel 'Kay' Kermoyan lends a hand to the shipbuilding effort as a secretary at the Richmond Shipyard Number 2, and lends a heart to the shipbuilders with her charming voice". After completing business school, she was employed as an executive secretary at Bechtel Corporation in San Francisco, where she demonstrated her proficiency in shorthand and organizational skills. On December 10, 1944 she married Pete Moradian. They settled in the Biola region where Pete was a farmer and grape buyer, and Zabel began raising their family. Her daughter Diana was first born, followed four years later by the birth of their son, Glenn. The family moved to Fresno in 1964. She was a devoted mother to her children and a supportive wife to Pete. Her life was one of unselfish service to her family. Her love of music continued, and in the 1960's she sang in the Fresno Opera Chorus. Her passion for music was equaled by her passion to sketch and oil paint. Many of her oil paintings adorn the homes of her family. Her artistic talent revealed itself in her abilities to create a beautiful interior décor in her home and entertain guests with a flair and elegance that were uniquely her own. Zabel had an innate love of esthetics. Her ability to work with form, design and colors was a large part of her daily enjoyment. She owned many books on these subjects. Family and friends remember her for the style and class that she so naturally projected. After the death of her parents, Zabel took a heightened interest in knowing her Lord and Savior. She did this in her characteristically quiet and private manner. Her study and understanding of the Kingdom of God was evident in the trove of biblical books and publications she left behind for her family. Insight into this period of her life comes to us through the numerous notes and comments on her studies that she wrote. Knowing her quest for, and revelations received from Christ, gives her family great comfort and peace and serves as her most lasting legacy. She was pre-deceased by her husband Pete and her brothers Alex and Aram Kermoyan. She will be missed, and her memory cherished, by her daughter Diana and husband Tom Tusan; and her son Glenn Moradian, M.D. and wife Merri. She is survived by grandchildren Robyn Jinkerson and husband Ian; Michael Tusan and wife Taleen; Natalie Britz and husband Carson; and step-grandchildren Ashley Kempel and husband Chris, and Blair Randall. Zabel was also blessed and loved by six great-grandchildren: Elliott and Matthew Jinkerson; Alek and Lenna Tusan; and Meredith and Margaret Britz. She is also survived by her sister Gladys Peters, and her sister-in-law Sandra Kermoyan, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family is appreciative of the excellent and loving care provided to Zabel in her final years by the Oganyan family, Hasmig Susarkisian, and the care givers at the Everspring Retirement Home of Mr. Alex Babakhani. Lastly, the family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by Hinds Hospice. There will be a private service in the Bay Area. Donations may be made to the Pete and Zabel Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Thomas J. Tusan, Attorney at Law, 1233 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 100, Fresno, CA 93711. Zabel K. Moradian passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in Fresno to her parents, Yervant and Haiganoosh Kermoyan. At eight years of age, her family moved to Berkeley, CA. At an early age her vocal talents started to emerge. She would sing in local talent shows, and had aspirations to become a professional vocalist. She was offered a job at the Claremont Hotel in Oakland to be the vocalist for the hotel's band and was a soloist in Armenian programs in San Francisco and other Bay Area cities. Her preferred genre was the "blues". Among her cherished possessions was a newspaper article written at the onset of World War II. The article is entitled "She is Oh Kay" which is a takeoff of her acquired middle name, Kay. The article states, "Lovely 20-year old Zabel 'Kay' Kermoyan lends a hand to the shipbuilding effort as a secretary at the Richmond Shipyard Number 2, and lends a heart to the shipbuilders with her charming voice". After completing business school, she was employed as an executive secretary at Bechtel Corporation in San Francisco, where she demonstrated her proficiency in shorthand and organizational skills. On December 10, 1944 she married Pete Moradian. They settled in the Biola region where Pete was a farmer and grape buyer, and Zabel began raising their family. Her daughter Diana was first born, followed four years later by the birth of their son, Glenn. The family moved to Fresno in 1964. She was a devoted mother to her children and a supportive wife to Pete. Her life was one of unselfish service to her family. Her love of music continued, and in the 1960's she sang in the Fresno Opera Chorus. Her passion for music was equaled by her passion to sketch and oil paint. Many of her oil paintings adorn the homes of her family. Her artistic talent revealed itself in her abilities to create a beautiful interior décor in her home and entertain guests with a flair and elegance that were uniquely her own. Zabel had an innate love of esthetics. Her ability to work with form, design and colors was a large part of her daily enjoyment. She owned many books on these subjects. Family and friends remember her for the style and class that she so naturally projected. After the death of her parents, Zabel took a heightened interest in knowing her Lord and Savior. She did this in her characteristically quiet and private manner. Her study and understanding of the Kingdom of God was evident in the trove of biblical books and publications she left behind for her family. Insight into this period of her life comes to us through the numerous notes and comments on her studies that she wrote. Knowing her quest for, and revelations received from Christ, gives her family great comfort and peace and serves as her most lasting legacy. She was pre-deceased by her husband Pete and her brothers Alex and Aram Kermoyan. She will be missed, and her memory cherished, by her daughter Diana and husband Tom Tusan; and her son Glenn Moradian, M.D. and wife Merri. She is survived by grandchildren Robyn Jinkerson and husband Ian; Michael Tusan and wife Taleen; Natalie Britz and husband Carson; and step-grandchildren Ashley Kempel and husband Chris, and Blair Randall. Zabel was also blessed and loved by six great-grandchildren: Elliott and Matthew Jinkerson; Alek and Lenna Tusan; and Meredith and Margaret Britz. She is also survived by her sister Gladys Peters, and her sister-in-law Sandra Kermoyan, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family is appreciative of the excellent and loving care provided to Zabel in her final years by the Oganyan family, Hasmig Susarkisian, and the care givers at the Everspring Retirement Home of Mr. Alex Babakhani. Lastly, the family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by Hinds Hospice. There will be a private service in the Bay Area. Donations may be made to the Pete and Zabel Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Thomas J. Tusan, Attorney at Law, 1233 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 100, Fresno, CA 93711. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close