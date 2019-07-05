Austin Andrew Howell, age 31, of Lombard, Illinois, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Morganton, North Carolina.

A native of Friendswood, Texas, he was born September 14, 1987, in Webster, Texas. A professional rock climber who loved the outdoors, he worked as a technical trainer for Ericsson. Austin loved his family and friends and was always there for them.

He is survived by his father, David (Patricia) Howell, Lucedale, MS; mother, Terri Zinke (Gregory) Jackson, Friendswood, Texas; sister, Alecia Howell (Kenneth) Rolling, Lucedale, MS; brother Landon Brady, Friendswood, Texas; step-father, Ray Brady, Friendswood, TX, 2 nieces, Alithia and Magdalena Rolling and 6 nephews, Nikolaus, Theodore, James, Louis Napoleon, Conlin and Alton Rolling.

His Funeral Services were held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 3 PM, in the Chapel of the George County Funeral Home, Lucedale, MS, with Rev. Russell LaGrone officiating. Burial was held in Hilltop Cemetery..

Landon Brady, Ray Brady, Gregory Jackson, Jake Pierce, Justin Howell, and David Zinke served as Pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Clayton Howell and Daniel Howell.

George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.