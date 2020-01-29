Bobby Lee Perry, 83, was born March 30, 1936 in Fort Worth to Vernon Willis Perry and Eileen Holly Perry. He passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in League City. Bobby was the youngest of 9 children.

He served in the US Marine Corp, part of the Headquarter and Maintenance Squadron 12 (H&MS-12) was located in Wonsan, Korea. H&MS-12 is part of the 1st MAW (Marine Air Wing). He worked on maintenance and repair of the Marine aircraft.

Bob and Lena Perry met in Galveston 1957 and were married in 1958. They moved to Sagemont, in 1965 and together had five children. They opened Perry's Butcher shop in 1979 and were the founders of Perry's Restaurant Group.

Bob had a passion for golfing with friends and has been known to make 3 Hole-In-Ones. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Bob was a true Dallas Cowboys fan. He was known to his family and friends as Bogey Bob.

He was very much a family man, who left a beautiful legacy to his family. Bob loved his wife Lena dearly. He was a grateful man and was extremely appreciative of what he had. Bob was a Christian man and a believer God wants all to live their lifes with intention; to be sincere and deliberate with actions and relationships. Bob lived by the fruits of the spirit of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lena Concetta Attanasio Perry; 5 children, Concetta Marie Ligori and husband Terry; Bobby Lee Perry, Jr. and wife Beth Ann; Angela Marie Perry (deceased in 1979), Jacqueline Marie Blanchard and husband Brian; and Christopher Vernon Perry and wife Holly; 11 grandchildren, Anthony Neal Ligori and wife Mary Jo, Nicholas Lee Perry and wife Jessica, Christopher Phillip Perry and wife Lauren, Andrew Sean, Perry, Zachary Thomas Perry and wife Cheyenne, Michael Anthony Perry (deceased 2014), Patrick Michael Blanchard, Cameron Brian Blanchard, Lauryn Angela Blanchard, Alec Christopher Perry, and Jake Gregory Perry; 12 great grandchildren, Dominic Thomas Perry, Toni Angela Ligori, Jacqueline Rose Ligori, Sofia Concetta Ligori, Avery Grace Perry, Colton Lee Perry, Aiden Michael Perry, Nolan Michael Perry, Mason Phillip Perry, Everly Nicole Perry, Carson Michael Perry and Bennett Reid Perry; and many other relatives and cherished friends.

Bob's legacy was the need and desire to be remembered for what he contributed to the world.

Bob Perry's contributions can be felt in the hearts of each and every one of us.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.

Ephesians 2:8 For by grace ye been saved thorough faith. And that not of yourselves, is the gift of God.

Condolences may be sent to the Perry family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.