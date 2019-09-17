Carla Marie Thompson Stinson was born Sept 21, 1955 in Ft Worth to Bonnie and Carl James Thompson and her big sister, Trudy. She went Home to the Lord peacefully on Sunday, September 15th, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. The family is forever grateful to her loving team of doctors for their never-ending, compassionate care.

The family moved to Vine St. in Euless in 1959. Carla attended South Euless and Oakwood Terrance Elementary Schools, Euless Junior High and Trinity High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1978.

Carla started her professional career in Dallas and later moved to the Houston area.

She met the love of her life, Richard Stinson, at Euless Junior High and they married in Galveston. She and Richard made their home in the NASA area of Houston, spending their last 30 years in Friendswood. They had one daughter, Jordan Whitney Stinson, in 1986. They were married for 37 years, before Carla was widowed by Richard's passing in 2016.

After starting her career at GE, Barrios, and Boeing, Carla worked in contracts administration and retired from United Space Alliance in Houston. She loved her work in the space industry/NASA dearly. The family was active in girls' soccer and in many breast cancer events.

Carla was an advocate for many with breast cancer, spending time educating, mentoring, and encouraging women and families. Inflammatory Breast Cancer, especially, was a subject she was passionate about. Shortly before her passing, Carla declared a large donation to the Friendswood Education Foundation, named The Carla and Jordan Stinson Legacy Gift, to start the Rocketry and Engineering Program in FISD. She wanted to bring awareness and hope to as many as she could, dedicating her life as a legacy and inspiration to those she came across.

Carla is survived by her daughter, Jordan, her beloved dog, Mabel, and many friends and family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, her birthday at 2:00 P.M. at the Friendswood Friends Church. 502 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 with Rev. David Bridges officiating. A reception at the Friends Church Coffee Café to immediately follow.

Carla asked that guests wear pink to celebrate her new life.

Honorary Pallbearers are Diana Holmes, Resa Ott, Jenny Holcomb, Melinda Gibson, Judy Wright, Steve Spurlock, Larry Horton and Beau Kinsey

Condolences may be sent to the Stinson family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.