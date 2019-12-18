Catherine Camille (Daleo) Hafenmaier, known to her friends as Kay, passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday December 14th, 2019. Born in Lodi, New Jersey, she was the daughter of James and Hattie (Thomas) Daleo. She attended and graduated from Lodi High School and upon graduation began a career at ITT Federal Electric Corporation as an executive assistant, where she met her future husband.

While accompanying her husband on his professional journey she started her family and they eventually arrived in the small town of Friendswood, TX. During her time in Friendswood she was instrumental in growing the Catholic community by being a charter member of Mary Queen Catholic Church and a past President of their Women's Ministry. After the birth of her fourth child, her husband's career took the family from Texas to Florida and eventually to Pennsylvania, where they called the Erie area their home for 24 years. During this time, Kay was active in her children's school functions and other activities revolving around church and community, expanding her circle of lifelong friends.

Upon retirement in 1992, Kay returned to Friendswood where she imagined, designed and built her dream home, which would become known as Toka He (new beginnings). Kay was a passionate believer in the importance of literacy and education. In 1995 she, alongside her husband, founded The Herbert F and Catherine C Hafenmaier School of Education and Behavioral Sciences at Mercyhurst University in Erie Pennsylvania.

Over her lifetime, Kay kept herself active with activities such as bike riding, racquetball, aerobics, and swimming. Her social interests included Mah Jongg, volunteering at her church and her beloved Journeys Book Club. She loved to travel, always looking forward to her annual getaway to Cancun, Mexico. Kay found the most joy in spending time with family and attending the various activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kay will most be remembered for her ability to entertain and make people feel welcome. In true Italian fashion, she poured her love into every meal no matter the occasion. She found great joy knowing that her cooking not only nourished the body but also the soul. This was apparent whether preparing an impeccable holiday dinner for her many family members or bringing a pot of homemade soup to a sick friend.

Preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hafenmaier, brothers Salvidor Daleo, Joseph Daleo and sister Rose Alby. Catherine is survived by daughters Lisa Geronimo, Lynda (Hebert) Hafenmaier, Leslie Armstrong and husband David, son, Erich Hafenmaier and wife Dr Ann Marie Prazak. Brother James Daleo. Grandsons Justin Geronimo, Michael Geronimo and wife Brooke, Matthew Geronimo and wife, Brittany, and granddaughter Julia (Geronimo) Bordelon and husband Mark. Granddaughters Christi (Hebert) Neumann and husband Zach and Courtney (Hebert) Wooldridge and husband Trent, and grandson, Dylan Hebert. Grandson David, and granddaughter Johanna Armstrong. Great grandchildren Emma Geronimo, Lucy and Zoe Wooldridge, Oliver and Elliott Bordelon, Colt Neumann.

Visitation will be held on Thursday December 19th from 6:00-8:00pm at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 North Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, TX. Funeral Mass will be held Friday December 20th at 10:00am with a reception immediately following at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Drive, Friendswood, TX.

Burial will take place Saturday December 21st at 10:00am at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, TX.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department, 1610 Harold Whitaker Drive, Friendswood, TX 77546.

Condolences may be sent to the Hafenmaier family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.