Claudia M. Brown Heideman, 96, of Friendswood, TX passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Claudia was born in 1924 to James and Josie Brown and was raised in Kansas City. She graduated from Westport High School in 1942 and promptly went to work making B-52 bombers at the factory in Kansas City. In 1949 she joined the United States Marine Corps, graduating in the third class of Women Marines, serving in Washington, DC for three years. In 1952 she moved to San Francisco, California along with her mother and sister Virginia. It was in California that she met her husband of 56 years, George, and raised her family, residing in Redwood City. She was employed as a clerical worker for various companies on the peninsula until her retirement. She moved to Friendswood, Texas in 2001, with no regrets, enjoying the warm weather. Claudia enjoyed spending time with her family, watching TV, and reading and had a great love for dachshunds and hummingbirds. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.

Claudia had a sweet and gentle spirit that drew people to her. She was always ready with a smile and good word that would brighten your day.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George C. Heideman; sisters, Virginia (Joseph) August and Christine (Robert) Hartley; and great grandson, Connor Healey.

She is survived by her daughters, Zelda A. Keckler and Patricia L. (George) Dillon; grandchildren Shaun (Jen) Keckler, Laura Healey, Kyler Dillon and Kaver (Samuel) Washington; great-grandchildren Elyza, Keagan, Ayla, Thomas and George; and many other nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Friendswood, Texas at a later date. Claudia will be interred next to her husband at Templin Cemetery in Alta Vista, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Houston SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Rd., Houston, TX 77024.

Condolences may be sent to the Heideman family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com