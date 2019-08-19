Colette Maria Eiden Ming passed away at the age of 67 at her home in Friendswood, TX., on Thursday, August 15, 2019, which she had resided at for over forty years and raised her family. Colette was born in St. Paul, MN on December 8, 1951. She grew up in Huntsville, AL where she was a competitive swimmer throughout her school years and is an alumna of Lee High School. There in Huntsville, she also met her husband Les through a Catholic singles club, she was 20 and he was 36. Within six months of meeting, they married; a deeply connected and loving marriage that lasted forty-five years until Les's passing in 2017.

Colette had a joyous and energetic spirit and was always eager to help the public that she had involvement in many types of work throughout her life including Welcome Wagon, Avon, Assistant Manager in retail, volunteering with the Mary Queen Catholic Church blood drives and a few small entrepreneurial pursuits. In her leisure time, she enjoyed following current events, reading Reader's Digest and Chicken Noodle Soup for the Soul book series, attending the Houston Symphony and being social within the Friendswood community.

Colette was preceded in death by her husband Leslie; daughter Jennifer; adoptive parents Robert William Eiden, Sr. and Edna Beatrice O'Loughlin and stepmother Monica Kathryn O'Hare.

She is survived by her children Jacqueline, Christopher, Theresa and Quintina; her grandson Anthony, his wife Meagan and their son Zayne; and her brother Bob.

Friends are cordially invited to attend a visitation with the family on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. (praying of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M.,) at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, 281-992-7200.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546.

The family asks that any donations be made to the at .

Condolences and flowers can be sent to the Ming Family in care of Jeter Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.