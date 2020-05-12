Denise Marie Battarbee-Rossi, 64, of Friendswood, Texas lost her three year battle with cancer on Friday, May 8, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, Emmett and Bettye Allene Battarbee. Survived by her loving husband, Luke Rossi, her sons Ryan Rossi, Sean and wife Abby Rossi, daughter Amanda Rossi, grandchildren Lillian Rossi and Lukas Rossi, her three sisters Donna Lambright and husband Harold, Vickie Fielder, and Darla Furguson. Also, by many extended family, aunts, uncles and cousins. Denise and Luke shared 40 years together building a beautiful life while raising their three children at home in Friendswood. She held many professional titles throughout the years, but, if asked, she would tell you her greatest achievement was gaining the title "Nana". Lillian and Lukas were the lights of her life and what kept her strong through the good and bad days. She was and will forever be the protector of her family. Denise would stop at nothing to provide, protect, and love her children and grandchildren. Her love did not stop at family as many of Ryan, Sean, and Amanda's friends were also her "children". Aside from being a Wife, Mom and Nana, Denise enjoyed taking trips to the casinos in Lake Charles, LA. She was always waiting for her next chance to be sitting in front of a penny slot machine. She also enjoyed the families summer trips to Canyon Lake. She was the definition of maternal love. Along with that memory, her spit fire personality and contagious laugh will be immeasurably missed by all. As Denise wished, the family will be having a private memorial in her honor. Condolences may be sent to the family home or please plant a tree in her honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store