Doy Clinton Holt, Jr., was born January 15, 1957 in Sendai, Japan and was on the move for over sixty years. The family returned to the states for a while. Due to his father's military assignment, the family (Doy C. Holt, Sr. and Barbra Jean Grady Holt along with young Clint and sister Caryn Joanna Holt Corte) then sailed to Livorno, Italy.

In the sixties, the family returned to Texas for good and arrived in the Friendswood area around 1967. Clint was in a Sunday School class, served as an acolyte, participated in MYF, and could be called a founding member of Boy Scout Troop 448 at Friendswood United Methodist Church. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle in Motocross, playing cornet in the FHS band, and became a guitarist in a rock group.

After Friendswood High, he served in the United States Navy which allowed him to re-visit Japan. Back home, he attended San Jacinto and entered the business world. He established his own landscape company, and was a serious history buff and a devoted Astros fan.

Clint spent his last few months receiving treatment at the DeBakey Veteran's Association Hospital. The family is grateful for his excellent care at the facility. On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, God called him to eternal rest.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doy C. Holt, and nephew Patrick Corte. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Barbara Jean Holt, sister Joanna Holt Corte, uncles Tim Grady and Roy Holt, aunt Peggy Smith, and nephews Greg Smith and Chris Smith.

We know that Clint has always belonged to God, and are thankful that we were able to love and care for him for over sixty years. We will miss his priceless dry wit, his mental encyclopedia of history, his flair for gourmet cooking, landscaping assistance, and his quiet but steady and assuring presence.

Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 (281) 992-7200.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Friendswood United Methodist Church, 110 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 with Rev. Jim Bass officiating. Interment will be held at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friendswood United Methodist Church or to the at .

Condolences may be sent to the Holt family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.