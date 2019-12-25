Earle Carlisle Powdrell II passed away, Friday, December 20, 2019, at home with his loving wife at his side. Earle was born September 23, 1953, in Reno, Nevada to Earle "Buck" and Frances "Frankie" Powdrell. Earle was the oldest brother of four boys.

Earle and his family spent most of his childhood in Nevada and California. He attended Palos Verdes High School in California. He spent his junior year at the Leysin American School in Leysin, Switzerland.

Earle attended the University of Colorado (Boulder), graduating in 1975 with an aerospace engineering degree. While in college, he served as president of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. In 2004, he received an MBA from the University of Houston.

Upon graduating college, Earle used his degree to advance aeronautics and space exploration. He began his 35-year career in Houston, Texas, with a company that would become Raytheon Technical Systems. During his career, Earle engineered flight simulators for a number of aircraft agencies. NASA's space shuttle project and the International Space Station benefited from Earle's work. In 2001 he was awarded the National Rotary Stellar Award for his work in the part-task trainer, which trains astronauts. He held several patents for systems critical to those missions and negotiated operation protocols for the Space Station during two visits to Russia.

In 1979, Earle met Katherine Trombatore while the two were involved in a local theatre production. Earle and Kathy married in 1980. Earle and Kathy raised their four children, Jason, Kristen, Powdy and Lindsey in Friendswood, Texas. Earle was a devoted father and his first love was his family. When Earle's work took him overseas, Earle insisted that it was with his family. Earle's aerospace work took him and his family to live overseas in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Earle was a life-long and avid skier, and annual ski trips to Lake Tahoe are fond memories of his family. He enjoyed sailing his Hobie catamaran, brewing beer, and completed a marathon and half marathons. Earle was a devoted husband who supported his wife's career as Friendswood High School's theatre teacher in every possible way and never missed a production.

In 2009 Earle miraculously survived a brain-stem stroke which left him "locked in" - leaving him virtually paralyzed with the exception of eye movements. For the next ten years, Earle continued with rigorous physical therapy at Spero Rehab and TIRR Memorial Hermann and wrote via his eye-gaze computer. He inspired countless individuals through involvement with United Spinal Association and Roll on Capitol Hill. He authored several articles and also enjoyed annual trips to Washington, DC, to advocate for the interests of the disabled. He recently received the Finn Buller Award in Washington, DC for disabled advocacy. With the help of his dedicated wife, Earle flourished in the midst of this challenge always believing "failure was not an option".

Earle is survived by his wife, Katherine Trombatore Powdrell, his children, Jason Huff, Kristen Huff, Earle "Powdy" Powdrell III, and Lindsey Bachman (Joshua); his devoted sister-in-law Deborah Stewart, his grandchildren, Kaylee Gallagher (Brian), Sydney Huff, Jett Hebert, and Nicolas Hebert; three brothers, David Powdrell (Valerie), Thomas Powdrell (Arlene), and Doug Powdrell (Patty); his cousin Fred Powdrell; nieces and nephews.

Earle was preceded in death by his parents, his half-brother, William Powdrell, his grandchild, Regina Bachman, and great-grandchild Lincoln Gallagher.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 28 at 2:00p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, with interment at Forest Park East Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in honor of Earle to the United Spinal Association, Houston Chapter: www.unitedspinalhouston.org