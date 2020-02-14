Elaine Margaret Tate Manning passed away on February 12, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family and close friends, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Elaine, known to family and friends as Gigi, was born in Pasadena, Texas on March 15, 1943 to Neal and Clara Tate. She was a 1961 graduate of Pasadena High School, where she was a member of the marching and symphonic bands. Elaine earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and a Masters of Music Education from Sam Houston State University, where she was a member of the marching band.

Elaine leaves a tremendous legacy of Love, light, music, education, and philanthropy. As a music teacher, she had the opportunity to shape many young lives through her passion. She found great joy seeing and encouraging her children, grandchildren and multiple 'bonus' children in her life.

Her devotion to encouraging others through performance spanned decades. Elaine delivered engaging and endearing instruction and magical music to hundreds of children in and around Friendswood. She believed that the arts, sports and community involvement left an indelible mark on young people, shaping and encouraging character and confidence.

In the 1970s, Elaine was involved in bringing youth summer swim league to Friendswood, as well as being the director of the Friendswood Fillies - the original little league drill team. In the 1980s and 1990s, she was the pianist for the FHS musical, a booster for the Wranglerettes, the director of the FHS flag corps, elementary school music teacher, choir director and founder of the Challenger Choir - honoring the heroes of the Space Shuttle Challenger. Her tradition continued, and she was proud to say, that she had never missed even one of her grandchildren's cheer, dance competitions, or games - and even made many rehearsals and practices. Although battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy, Gigi still remained a fixture in the audience, either in person or streaming it live from home. She was a terrific sports fan and enjoyed watching all things Mustang. She loved those Friday night lights - she bled royal blue!

Gigi was a founding member and driving force of the FISD Education Foundation - that is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Gigi is survived by Walter Manning, her children and their spouses: Kathryn and Henry Thompson, Paula Manning and Eric Schmidt, Sherran Manning and Luke Cassidy; grandchildren: Allison, Katie, Megan and Madeline Thompson, Alex and Mia Calles, Josh Melchor and Jessica Branson; brother Mickey Tate, his wife Roxy, nephew Glen Tate and wife Audrey with son Levi; niece Kristina Montes, husband Alex Montes with daughter Sunshine: and all those who called her Gigi.

Services to celebrate the life of Elaine will be held at Forest Park Funeral Home, located at 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, Texas on Monday February 17, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and Services at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. Donations may be made in her name to the FISD Education Foundation. The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the outpouring of overwhelming kindness and support.