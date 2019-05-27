Gary Melton Barclay, 72, was born on May 15, 1947 to Gerald and Edwina Barclay in Nacogdoches, TX. After fully recovering from a nearly fatal case of pneumonia earlier in the year, he completed the mortal chapter of his existence in the wee hours of May 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved older brother, Malcolm Barclay, and his cherished younger sister, Debbie McClain. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 49 years, Sandy Barclay, his daughter, Elaine Barclay, his sister-in-laws, Pat Barclay and Carol Eason, and his brother-in-law, James McClain. He is also survived by his nieces, Connie, Diana, Tricia, Andrea, and Heather, his nephew, Josh, as well as 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Gary graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1965 and graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1970. He worked at the same plant site from 1969 - 2008, and the site was owned and operated by a number of different corporations including Ethyl, Albemarle, Amoco, and BP. Over nearly four decades, no workers lost their lives due to accidents thanks to his vast knowledge of the inner working of the plant. As superintendent, Gary took extra care to ensure that workers kept their jobs by assigning them tasks best suited to their skills and speaking up for fair treatment. And he did it all with a smile on his face and a joke up his sleeve.

After retiring, he enjoyed working as a substitute math teacher in La Marque for a short time. 99% of his students passed the math portion of the standardized test that year, thanks to his patient instruction. One of Gary's more amusing experiences following retirement was a part-time job at the local Dollar Tree. Some of the quirky events he witnessed ultimately sparked a creative streak, and he went on to write a series of spine-tingling young adult novels titled The Brookwood Mystery, under the nomme de plume, GM Barclay.

He was an accomplished problem solver, a brilliant mathematician, and a connoisseur of life's simple pleasures and quiet moments. A lifelong lover of cats and other little critters, he disdained cruelty of any sort. The depth and breadth of his legacy is so expansive, we may not even notice the extent to which we continue to reap its rewards. Gary always urged those around him to tackle problems as soon as they arose, to respect one another's space, and above all, to accept others just as they are. In the hearts of those who loved him, those who worked with him, or even those who just enjoyed a brief interaction with him, his spirit shines ever bright.

Condolences may be sent to the Barclay family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com .