Gert was born in Chemnitz, Germany August 9th, 1946 to Marie & Fritz Bahlo. He lived in East Germany until he married Marta Farkas from Hungary in August 1967. They lived together in Hungary and dreamed of one day living in the United States. With hard work and a bit of luck, Gert & Marta escaped from behind the iron curtain to immigrate to the United States with the sponsorship of Gert's eldest brother Klaus in 1969.

After 6 years of working full time and studying, Gert earned his BS in Engineering from The New England College of Technology and his MBA from Babson College. After graduation, Gert & Marta moved to Houston, Texas. Gert always had a very strong entrepreneurial spirit and his dream was to start his own business. After trying two partnerships, Gert became the sole founder of G. B. Industry in 1986.

He was a very active member of many Rotary Clubs for more than 35 years and a past President of Gulfway Hobby Rotary Club. He started the first Youth Exchange Programs with Hungary & East Germany, while both were still under communist rule. He hosted many different exchange students from all over the world. He enjoyed giving back to his community and had an impact on many youth's and young entrepreneurs lives through Rotary Youth and other exchange programs.

Gert loved life and enjoyed traveling all over the world learning about different cultures and food. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was a devoted husband and a loving and supportive father to his three children. Throughout his lifetime he developed many close friendships and business relationships. He enjoyed cooking and organizing parties for his family, friends and neighbors.

Gert shared his German heritage but was extremely proud to be an American. He truly loved this country and the opportunities it provided him that were not available in East Germany or Hungary. He came to this country with $70 and a suitcase and achieved the American Dream. He believed that hard work & perseverance, along with freedom, allowed him to dream big and achieve his life goals of owning his own business and building his dream home together with Marta.

Gert Eitel Bahlo, 73, succumbed to congestive heart failure in Memorial Hermann Hospital, surrounded by his family on September 8th, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Marta; his children Andrea, Gabriela and David; his daughter in law Amy and grandchildren Isabella and Elizabeth. Other surviving relatives include his sister in law Barbara Bahlo; his nieces Karen Murphy and Chanda Bahlo and his nephews Michael and Peter Bahlo.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas with Rev. Randy Ledbetter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Heart Failure Society of America at hfsa.org/donate or to the Trump 2020 Campaign at donaldjtrump.com.

Condolences may be sent to the Bahlo family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.