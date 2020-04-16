Glen Alanzo McDonald was born on October 27, 1933 at home in Minerva, Texas. Glen was preceded in death by his parents William Jennings Bryan McDonald and Louella Doss McDonald, his sister Frances Boulmay and brother William Eugene McDonald. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret Anne Bryson McDonald, his three children Glenda Gene McDonald, Laura Luanne McDonald Benavides and husband Rick, and son Jay Bryan McDonald. His granddaughter Stephanie Anne Massie and husband Alan, great granddaughters, Katee Grace Holleron and Marlee Marie Massie. He is also survived by his nephews Richard Boulmay and wife Jen, Tommy Boulmay and wife Nancy, Brian Boulmay, wife Jennifer and daughter Abigal and sister-in-law Norma McDonald.

Glen loved to wear his many hats and loved his many friends. Glen never met a stranger as he talked to everyone he encountered and wanted to learn their story. Glen served in the US Army then worked for Humble and Shell oil companies before the family moved to Friendswood in 1959. They lived in the same house for 61 years. He was Postmaster of Friendswood, TX from 1963 to 1980. He "retired" to carry mail in Pearland so he could talk to people on his route daily until he finally retired in 1997 to sit on his back porch with friends and family.

Glen was a barbeque master and cooked for city, school, and church events for over 45 years. He loved to cook for friends and family and whoever saw the pit smoking in the back yard was invited to come eat and have a cold drink. He and his friends won many BBQ and chili cook-offs over the years.

Glen died at the age of 86 on hospice in Pearland. He kept his sense of humor until the end and will be missed by everyone he ever met. Private family graveside service will be held Monday April 20 due to the Corona virus isolation rules. His wish was to have a celebration barbecue in lieu of a memorial service. It will be held once it is safe to have his friends gather.

Condolences may be sent to the McDonald family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.