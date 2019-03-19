Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Farrell.

Gloria Jean (Seger) Farrell, 72, of Friendswood, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born to James and Jessie (Robbins) Seger on October 25, 1946 in Jeanerette, Louisiana. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Gloria was a graduate of Westlake High School in Westlake, Louisiana. She met her husband, David, on her birthday in 1968. They were married on July 26, 1969 and blessed with 4 children and 10 grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and traveling around Texas with her husband making new discoveries along the way. She worked for the US Postal Service for over 20 years before retiring in 2016. She spent much of her retirement helping to take care of the younger grandkids and attending the older grandkids sporting and school activities. She was an avid reader who enjoyed searching antique shops for hidden treasures. She loved her dogs Boudreaux and Scooby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 39 years, David; and brother Bill Seger.

Gloria is survived by her daughter Tara Riley and husband Matthew and their children Abby, Elise and Ethan; her son Damon and Liz and their children Elizabeth and Johnathan; her daughter Megan Brown and Chad Wright and children Madison Brown, Chloe Wright and Colin Wright; her son John and wife Hope and their children Liam and Emmalyn; her brother Doug Seger; her brother Bruce Seger and wife Carol; her brother Gary Seger; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 (281) 992-7200.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home with Father Dominic Pistone officiating. Interment will follow at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.

Condolences may be sent to the Farrell family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.